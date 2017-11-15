Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:24, 07 July 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
15:33, 07 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
5.9-magnitude quake felt in Tokyo
5.9-magnitude quake felt in Tokyo

The quake hit at 8:23 pm (1123 GMT), at a depth of 39 kilometres (24 miles), off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, the US Geological Survey said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Japan Saturday evening outside of Tokyo, swaying buildings in the capital, but no tsunami warning was issued.

Japan's meteorological agency said no tsunami warning was being issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage after the quake, a relatively rare strong tremor to hit the capital.

Residents in part of the Chiba region outside Tokyo reported strong tremors, with some saying the shaking had knocked objects from shelves, but there were no immediate injuries reported.

Public broadcaster NHK said no abnormalities had been detected at nuclear facilities in the region.

A spokesman for Narita airport outside the capital said the quake had forced a brief suspension of operations.

"We temporarily closed the runways but resumed operation after confirming there was no damage. The quake was fairly strong but there was no panic at the airport," he told AFP.

The quake comes several weeks after a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring over 350.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

On March 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.

It also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan's worst postwar disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

 



Related Tokyo earth quake
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system

News

5.2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital
5 2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital

5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece
5 5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece

Death toll in western Japan 6.1 quake rises to 4
Death toll in western Japan 6 1 quake rises to

Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Magnitude 6 4 quake strikes Papua New Guinea

7.0 Earthquake hits overseas French island
7 0 Earthquake hits overseas French island

310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake
310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake

Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

In Tokyo, Trump issues warning to Kim
In Tokyo Trump issues warning to Kim

Tokyo voters rebuke Abe's party in municipal polls
Tokyo voters rebuke Abe's party in municipal polls

Japan PM Abe set for huge loss in Tokyo assembly vote
Japan PM Abe set for huge loss in Tokyo assembly

Tokyo stocks up on Japan business spending boost
Tokyo stocks up on Japan business spending boost

Tokyo stocks close lower as energy firms slip
Tokyo stocks close lower as energy firms slip






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 