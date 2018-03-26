Worldbulletin News

Twin suicide blasts kill 9 in Somali capital
Twin suicide blasts kill 9 in Somali capital

Among dead are 3 al-Shabaab attackers

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least nine people, including three al-Shabaab attackers were killed when twin bomb blasts targeted the Interior Ministry building in capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a police official said.

Police Sgt. Abdirahman Hassan told Anadolu Agency by phone a gunfight erupted after the twin suicide bomb blasts.

"The attack began with a twin suicide bomb blasts targeted the Interior Ministry building and then three al-Shabaab militants stormed the building," Hassan said.

"What we can confirm is that at least nine people including three al-Shabaab militants and two ministry officials were killed and the situation is under control now."

The attackers were killed by security forces in the gunbattle between militants and security forces, according to state media.

Local media reported that 17 people mostly civilians were also wounded in the attack.

Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.



