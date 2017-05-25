15:57, 07 July 2018 Saturday

Militants kill 2 in attack in southeastern Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were killed in an attack by suspected ISIL militants in southeastern Libya on Saturday, according to a local Libyan official.

Attackers also took two security personnel hostage during the attack on a water plant near the town of Tazerbo, the official said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

The attackers also looted vehicles and supplies at the site, he said.

He said local authorities decided to deport employees and their families from the site following the attack to ensure their safety.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Libya has been dogged by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the death of strongman Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power -- one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli -- and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.