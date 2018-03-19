Turkey to restore Ataturk’s base in Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Ataturk base in Syria's Afrin region will be renovated and turned into a museum, southern Hatay province Governor Erdal Ata said on Saturday.
The base, which had been used by Turkish Republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during World War 1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, was discovered during Turkish forces’ security checks on July 2. It will now be restored and used as a museum in the future.
“Our governor's office will take action and renovate it. After restoration is complete, the building will serve as a history museum,” Ata told Anadolu Agency.
“Ghazi Mustafa Kemal used the mansion in 1918 during the Katme War. We took all the necessary steps and I hope it will be completed in a short period of time.
“We will search for pictures, goods and documents for the time being and they will be exhibited in the museum,” he said.
Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.
On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.
Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party submits Yildirim’s nomination to parliamentary speaker’s office
Base, which was used by Ataturk during WW1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, will be renovated and turned into museum
General assembly of Turkish parliament has been convened under chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz
Turkey earns over $4.5 million after exporting tea in Jan-June, according to industry data
Our nation made AK Party winner, but our party could not achieve its target, president tells party's parliamentary group
Turkish airstrikes hit PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey's Mardin province
Turkish aviation industry expected to rise 27.5 percent in next 3 years: General Directorate of State Airports Authority
Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nursultan Nazarbayev confirm importance of strengthening ties
For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister
Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in Mardin, Sirnak, Hakkari provinces, says Interior Ministry
Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty
Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says
Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018
Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says