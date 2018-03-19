Worldbulletin News

Turkey to restore Ataturk’s base in Afrin
Base, which was used by Ataturk during WW1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, will be renovated and turned into museum

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Ataturk base in Syria's Afrin region will be renovated and turned into a museum, southern Hatay province Governor Erdal Ata said on Saturday.

The base, which had been used by Turkish Republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during World War 1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, was discovered during Turkish forces’ security checks on July 2. It will now be restored and used as a museum in the future.

“Our governor's office will take action and renovate it. After restoration is complete, the building will serve as a history museum,” Ata told Anadolu Agency.

“Ghazi Mustafa Kemal used the mansion in 1918 during the Katme War. We took all the necessary steps and I hope it will be completed in a short period of time.

“We will search for pictures, goods and documents for the time being and they will be exhibited in the museum,” he said.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.



