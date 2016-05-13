Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:23, 07 July 2018 Saturday
Middle East
16:46, 07 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Iran says Trump 'destabilising' oil market
Iran says Trump 'destabilising' oil market

In his latest tweet on the subject on Wednesday, Trump said that the "OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help".

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of destabilising the oil market with his flurry of tweets taking aim at the OPEC cartel.

"These days... the price is dependent on the behaviour of Mr. Trump," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on state television.

"Every day, Mr. Trump has a new message or remark that causes concern in the market, or he gives OPEC members orders that are very insulting," or demands other countries increase their production, Zanganeh said.

"It's an insult to the people and national sovereignty of these countries and it also destabilises the market," he added.

He has repeatedly urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- which includes key US ally Saudi Arabia -- to raise its production.

OPEC and other producers including Russia agreed last month to boost output by around a million barrels a day, reversing course after supply cuts that cleared a global glut and boosted prices.

The move came as Iran -- an OPEC member -- faces renewed sanctions over Trump's decision to quit the international nuclear deal with Tehran, which has added to supply concerns on world markets.



Related iran US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system

News

Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US

EU to put provisional safeguard measures on US
EU to put provisional safeguard measures on US

Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments
US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments

US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

2 injured as aircraft crashes in southern Iran
2 injured as aircraft crashes in southern Iran

Water reportedly poisons 230 people in SW Iran
Water reportedly poisons 230 people in SW Iran

Russia, Iran, US 'responsible' for Syria violations
Russia Iran US 'responsible' for Syria violations

Iranian president congratulates Erdogan on election win
Iranian president congratulates Erdogan on election win

Iranian navy sends warships to Gulf of Aden
Iranian navy sends warships to Gulf of Aden

Assad regime, Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria
Assad regime Iran prepare for operation in SW Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 