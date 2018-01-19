17:51, 07 July 2018 Saturday

Turkey’s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday nominated Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as parliament speaker.

Naci Bostanci, the AK Party's parliamentary group chairman, and deputies have submitted Yildirim's nomination to the parliamentary speaker's office on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to journalists in the capital Ankara, Yildirim said: "Hopefully it will be good to our state and nation. Some other candidates may emerge too. Whatever our parliament says, so be it."

Yildirim, Turkey’s last prime minister, is serving his last days at the post, as the country officially shifted to a presidential system of government last month, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s election victory.

Yildirim's premiership is due to conclude when a new government is formed next week.

If elected, Yildirim will succeed Ismail Kahraman, who served two terms as the parliament speaker.