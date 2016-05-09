09:24, 08 July 2018 Sunday

Turkey condemns twin suicide blasts in Somalia capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

At least nine people, including three al-Shabaab attackers, were killed when twin bomb blasts targeted the Interior Ministry building in Mogadishu on Saturday.

"We have learnt with great sorrow that many civilians lost their lives and were injured as a result of terrorist attacks perpetrated in Mogadishu," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks aiming to undermine the security and stability of Somalia, wish God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to their families and wish speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement added.

The ministry also said that Turkey "will continue to stand by the Somali people and its Government in the fight against terrorism and in providing stability".

The attackers were killed by security forces in the gun battle between militants and security forces, according to state media.

Local media reported that 17 people -- mostly civilians -- were also wounded in the attacks.

Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.