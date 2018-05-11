Blast hits election rally in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
A roadside bomb on Saturday went off near an election campaign in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring seven people including a religious alliance candidate for a provincial assembly seat, police said.
According to the police, the incident took place in Bannu district when the explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off near the rally of Malik Shireen Khan, the candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).
“Malik Shireen and all other injured have been shifted to Bannu hospital and their conditions are out of danger,” said Khurram Rashid, a Bannu district police officer.
MMA, a religious alliance representing all major Islamic schools of thoughts in Pakistan, is being considered a strong political alliance against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, led by former cricket hero Imran Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.
The MMA leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the attack and called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure the security of their candidates.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system