09:45, 08 July 2018 Sunday

Blast hits election rally in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

A roadside bomb on Saturday went off near an election campaign in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring seven people including a religious alliance candidate for a provincial assembly seat, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Bannu district when the explosive device planted in a motorcycle went off near the rally of Malik Shireen Khan, the candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

“Malik Shireen and all other injured have been shifted to Bannu hospital and their conditions are out of danger,” said Khurram Rashid, a Bannu district police officer.

MMA, a religious alliance representing all major Islamic schools of thoughts in Pakistan, is being considered a strong political alliance against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, led by former cricket hero Imran Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province.

The MMA leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the attack and called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure the security of their candidates.