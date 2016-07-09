Soldier killed in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish soldier was killed and two other soldiers were injured when a hand grenade exploded accidentally in eastern Agri province Saturday, the Turkish military said on Sunday.
In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the incident took place in Dogubayazit district.
Turkish military conveyed its condolences to the killed soldier's family and wished speedy recovery to the injured soldiers.
