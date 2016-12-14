Worldbulletin News

16:51, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Middle East
10:52, 08 July 2018 Sunday

2,257 Syrian civilians killed in 1st half of 2018
Syrian Network for Human Rights blames Assad regime, Russia, int'l coalition, terror group YPG/PKK for civilian killings

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 2,257 civilians, about half of whom were women and children, were killed in 186 different incidents over the past six months, a report revealed.

The report released by the U.K.-based Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said Bashar al-Assad regime, Russia, YPG/PKK terror group and the international coalition against Daesh terrorists were responsible for the killings between January and June 2018.

The report revealed that 122 attacks were carried out by the regime, 24 by Russia, three by the YPG/PKK terrorists, 15 by the international coalition and 22 by other parties.

According to the report, the Syrian regime killed 1,502 civilians in the last six months, while Russia killed 291. The YPG/PKK terror group killed 28, the coalition 199, and other parties killed 237 civilians, it said.

The report stressed that all those involved in Syrian massacres should be tried in the International Criminal Court and that Syrian civilians need to be protected.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in 2011. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict and millions more displaced, according to the UN.



Related syria
