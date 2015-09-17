1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel on Sunday forced his way into East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, for the first such tour by an Israeli official since 2015.
Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lifted a three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting the site.
Ariel, a member of the right-wing Jewish Home party, led a group of Jewish settlers into the Al-Aqsa courtyard under heavy security measures, according to eyewitnesses.
Speaking during his tour, Ariel called for keeping the site open for Jewish prayers throughout the year.
According to Israeli Channel 7, Ariel had obtained a prior approval before visiting the Al-Aqsa compound in line with instructions requiring member of Knesset to submit a request 24 hours before visiting the site.
Netanyahu had allowed Knesset members to visit the compound once every three months, according to local Israeli media.
In October 2015, Netanyahu banned MKs from entering the Al-Aqsa compound in an effort to calm violence that broke out across Israel-occupied West Bank as a result of repeated incursions by Jewish settlers into the site.
For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Some extremist Jewish groups have called for the demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque so that a Jewish temple might be built in its place.
In September 2000, a visit to the flashpoint religious site by late Israeli politician Ariel Sharon sparked what later became known as the "Second Intifada," a popular Palestinian uprising in which thousands of people were killed.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem -- in which the Al-Aqsa is located -- during the 1967 Middle East War. It later annexed the entire city in 1980, unilaterally claiming it as the capital of the self-proclaimed Jewish state.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children