Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Europe
Update: 13:53, 08 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
French farmer wins top court okay for aiding migrants
French farmer wins top court okay for aiding migrants

Farmer Cedric Herrou, who helped dozens of migrants cross into France, said to be protected by 'principle of fraternity'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The French Constitutional Court on Friday sided with a farmer who was convicted last year over helping dozens of African migrants and refugees cross from Italy to France.

The nation's highest constitutional authority found that olive farmer Cedric Herrou could not be prosecuted for aiding migrants under the “principle of fraternity,” one of the three values that make up France’s national motto: Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

"The principle of fraternity confers the freedom to help others, for humanitarian purposes, regardless of the legality of their presence on national territory," the court wrote in its verdict.

Herrou, 38, became a national hero after a court handed him a four-month suspended jail sentence and a €3,000 ($3,200) fine last year for having helped about 200 migrants cross the border into France from the Italian town of Ventimiglia.

Herrou has been hailed as a hero for housing the undocumented refugees in caravans on his hillside farm in the Roya valley in southeastern France over a period of two years.

His olive farm sits on the border with Italy, near a popular route for refugees entering France.

Following his conviction, Herrou was unapologetic for his actions, saying that he would continue to provide aid to migrants. "It is the role of a citizen in a democracy to act when there is a failure of the state," he said at the time.

His legal team welcomed Friday’s decision as an "immense victory."



Related France
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children

News

Third night of riots after France police shooting
Third night of riots after France police shooting

Police, protesters clash in western France
Police protesters clash in western France

Egypt’s defense minister flies to France for talks
Egypt s defense minister flies to France for talks

France hunts gangster who escapes prison by helicopter
France hunts gangster who escapes prison by helicopter

France will not open migrant processing centers
France will not open migrant processing centers

Turkish Oyak, French Renault extend partnership
Turkish Oyak French Renault extend partnership






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 