Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Africa
Update: 14:27, 08 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Road accident kills 28 in central Cameroon
Road accident kills 28 in central Cameroon

Five people also injured in accident, survivor says

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 28 people were killed on early Friday in a road accident in Cameroon’s central city of Ndikinimeki, official sources said.

Paul Naseri Bea, the governor of the central region, said that the bus, carrying more than 30 people, left the capital Yaounde at around 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Friday.

A member of the National Gendarmerie's Road Brigade, who had come to help the victims, said that the bus driver might have slept off while driving.

"Almost everyone is dead. Only five injured were transported to the Bafia hospital," Ombang Christian, one of the survivors, said.

The Ndikinimeki highway has seen many road accidents in the past.

Last March, an accident in the same locality killed five people and injured 20 others, according to local authorities.



Related Cameroon road accident
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children

News

Jordan MP, family members among 8 killed in road crash
Jordan MP family members among 8 killed in road crash

Senegal: Road accident claims 25 Muslim pilgrims
Senegal Road accident claims 25 Muslim pilgrims

Zambia: 17 people perish in road accident
Zambia 17 people perish in road accident

Road accident kills 28 in central Cameroon
Road accident kills 28 in central Cameroon

22 killed in clashes in Cameroon
22 killed in clashes in Cameroon

Nigeria, Cameroon forces kill 15 Boko Haram insurgents
Nigeria Cameroon forces kill 15 Boko Haram insurgents

Cameroon votes new Senate
Cameroon votes new Senate

Cameroon bans nighttime driving in restive southwest
Cameroon bans nighttime driving in restive southwest

Cameroon deploys special forces in separatist regions
Cameroon deploys special forces in separatist regions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 