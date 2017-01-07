Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 14:39, 08 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul also releases a suspect in the case

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Istanbul court on Friday sentenced four former columnists from shuttered daily Zaman linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a judicial official said.

The 13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul gave jail terms of eight years and nine months each to Ali Bulac and Sahin Alpay for being a member of an armed terrorist group, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The other two columnists, Mumtazer Turkone and Mustafa Unal, were given 10 years and six months in jail for the same charge.

The court also ruled the release of Ahmet Turan Alkan, who had been in jail pending trial.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 2016 in Turkey which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

This will be Turkish president's first attendance at an international summit following his victory in June 24 elections
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul also releases a suspect in the case
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment

Around 15 months ago, six-year-old Moussa received 3rd degree burns after fire broke out in his tent in Syrian town of Azaz
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish military says 2 others have also been injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker
Turkey’s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker

Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party submits Yildirim’s nomination to parliamentary speaker’s office
Turkey to restore Ataturk s base in Afrin
Turkey to restore Ataturk’s base in Afrin

Base, which was used by Ataturk during WW1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, will be renovated and turned into museum
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara

General assembly of Turkish parliament has been convened under chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz
Turkey exports tea to 93 countries in first 6 months
Turkey exports tea to 93 countries in first 6 months

Turkey earns over $4.5 million after exporting tea in Jan-June, according to industry data
Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections
Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections

Our nation made AK Party winner, but our party could not achieve its target, president tells party's parliamentary group
8 PKK neutralized in northern Iraq southeast Turkey
8 PKK neutralized in northern Iraq, southeast Turkey

Turkish airstrikes hit PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey's Mardin province
New Istanbul airport to boost Turkey's aviation sector
New Istanbul airport to boost Turkey's aviation sector

Turkish aviation industry expected to rise 27.5 percent in next 3 years: General Directorate of State Airports Authority
Turkish Kazakh presidents speak over phone
Turkish, Kazakh presidents speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nursultan Nazarbayev confirm importance of strengthening ties
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in Mardin, Sirnak, Hakkari provinces, says Interior Ministry
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty

News

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested


Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims
Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims

Turkey takes step to form local credit rating agency
Turkey takes step to form local credit rating agency

People of Manbij long for Turkey's intervention
People of Manbij long for Turkey's intervention

Israel set to indict Turkish national
Israel set to indict Turkish national

Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 