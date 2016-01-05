Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Middle East
Update: 14:55, 08 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Kuwait MPs urge gov’t to take Iranian threats seriously
Kuwait MPs urge gov’t to take Iranian threats seriously

Tehran has recently threatened to close Strait of Hormuz amid mounting tensions with Washington

World Bulletin / News Desk

Kuwaiti parliamentarians on Friday called on the government to deal seriously with Iranian threats to close the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipments.

 

Iranian officials, including President Hasan Rouhani, have threatened to close the strategic waterway if the U.S. took steps to hinder Iranian petroleum exports.

 

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kuwaiti MP Osama al-Shaheen described the threats as “the latest manifestation of Iranian aggression”.

 

On Wednesday, Ismail Kuthari, vice-commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (RGC), vowed to block the passage of oil shipments through the strait if the U.S. tried to degrade his country’s ability to export oil.

 

Qasem Soleimani, commander of the RGC’s elite Quds Force, meanwhile, was quoted by Iranian media outlets as saying he was “ready to carry out any orders”.

 

“This dispute is strictly between the U.S. and Iran,” al-Shaheen said. “But the threats being made are aimed at the [Arab] Gulf States.”

 

At the same parliamentary meeting, MP Adel al-Damakhi requested a special session to review the government's readiness to deal with possible Iranian escalations.

 

Closure of the strait to oil shipments “will have consequences for the national security of all the Gulf States”, al-Damakhi was quoted as saying by Kuwaiti daily Al-Rai.

 

“It would threaten the economy of the Gulf in general and that of Kuwait in particular,” he said.

 

He went on to urge the government to prepare for such a scenario and take the necessary precautions.

 

On Monday, the U.S. State Department announced its intention to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero.

 

The following day, Rouhani warned that if Iran’s oil exports were impeded by the U.S., those of the region’s other oil-producers would suffer a similar fate.

 

According to OPEC, Iran's crude oil production stood at some 3.8 million barrels per day in May, of which some 2 million barrels were exported to foreign markets.

 

Tension between Washington and Tehran has mounted since May, when the U.S. withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

 

The 2015 agreement placed strict restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.



Related Kuwait
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children

News

UK to deploy troops in Kuwait
UK to deploy troops in Kuwait

Kuwaiti emir congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Kuwaiti emir congratulates Erdogan on election victory

Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait
Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait

Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges
Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges

Philippines welcomes Kuwait’s stance on dispute
Philippines welcomes Kuwait s stance on dispute

Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days
Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 