15:23, 08 July 2018 Sunday

Terror attack kills 9 security forces in Tunisia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nine members of Tunisia's security forces were killed Sunday in a "terrorist attack" near the border with Algeria, the interior ministry said.

"Eight members of the national guard were killed in an ambush by a terrorist group" in the Ain Sultan area of Jenduba border province, spokesman General Sufyan al-Zaq said.