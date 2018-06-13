Update: 16:37, 08 July 2018 Sunday

Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend his first major international summit since getting reelected on Wednesday when he attends the NATO heads of state and government meeting in Brussels.

The NATO meeting will take place for the first time at the new alliance headquarters.

At the meeting, Erdogan will meet and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders, including American President Donal Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

It is expected that Erdogan and other leaders will discuss the support YPG/PKK terror group receives from some NATO member countries and the S-400 missile system that Turkey is getting from Russia.

Erdogan is also expected to meet European Council head Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.

First Lady Emine Erdogan is expected to accompany her husband during the visit to Brussels.