Update: 16:52, 08 July 2018 Sunday

6 out of 12 of boys trapped in Thailand cave rescued

World Bulletin / News Desk

Six out of 12 boys trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were rescued on Sunday, according to Kyodo news agency.

On June 23, a total of 12 boys aged 11-16 and their 25-year-old coach disappeared after they visited the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the Chiang Rai province following a football training session.

Search-and-rescue teams found the missing group nine days after they were trapped in the cave due to heavy rainfall and rising waters.

"The boys separately emerged from Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai Province between 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time, each accompanied by two divers who brought them out in an extraction operation that began around 10 a.m," Kyodo news added.