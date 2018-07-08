Update: 17:12, 08 July 2018 Sunday

Macedonians cycle for Turkey's defeated coup martyrs

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three Macedonian cyclists set off for Istanbul from capital Skopje on Sunday to honor Turkey’s martyrs of July 15 defeated coup.

The cyclists said they were doing this act especially for Abdullah Tayyip Olcok .

Abdullah Tayyip Olcok,17, and his father Erol Olcok were among the martyrs of July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

In July 2016, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

There Macedonian bikers, Daim Muharem, Levent Rifat and Bekim Kalisi, said they decided to do something special for Turkey’s July 15 martyrs and began pedaling from Skopje to Istanbul.

Daim Muharem said he wanted do something for the martyrs, especially for teenager Abdullah Tayyip, who was just 17 when he was martyred at Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge.

He said his father Zekeriya Muharem backed his idea.

"My son came to me one night and asked me what could he do for the July 15 martyrs. And suggested we could pedal for them from here to Istanbul and I said OK.

"We didn’t forget those days and martyrs who died on July 15 night for their country’s future. We will never forget them,” Zekeriya Muharem said.