Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:55, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Balkans
Update: 17:12, 08 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Macedonians cycle for Turkey's defeated coup martyrs
Macedonians cycle for Turkey's defeated coup martyrs

3 cyclists set off for Turkey’s July 15 martyrs from capital Skopje to Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three Macedonian cyclists set off for Istanbul from capital Skopje on Sunday to honor Turkey’s martyrs of July 15 defeated coup.

The cyclists said they were doing this act especially for Abdullah Tayyip Olcok .

Abdullah Tayyip Olcok,17, and his father Erol Olcok were among the martyrs of July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

In July 2016, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

There Macedonian bikers, Daim Muharem, Levent Rifat and Bekim Kalisi, said they decided to do something special for Turkey’s July 15 martyrs and began pedaling from Skopje to Istanbul.

Daim Muharem said he wanted do something for the martyrs, especially for teenager Abdullah Tayyip, who was just 17 when he was martyred at Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge.

He said his father Zekeriya Muharem backed his idea.

"My son came to me one night and asked me what could he do for the July 15 martyrs. And suggested we could pedal for them from here to Istanbul and I said OK.

"We didn’t forget those days and martyrs who died on July 15 night for their country’s future. We will never forget them,” Zekeriya Muharem said.



Related Macedonia Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children

News

Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims
Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims

Turkey takes step to form local credit rating agency
Turkey takes step to form local credit rating agency

4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

People of Manbij long for Turkey's intervention
People of Manbij long for Turkey's intervention

Israel set to indict Turkish national
Israel set to indict Turkish national

Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment

7 Macedonians jailed over attack on MP in parliament
7 Macedonians jailed over attack on MP in parliament

EU to start accession talks with 2 countries next year
EU to start accession talks with 2 countries next year

Macedonian president refuses to sign name change law
Macedonian president refuses to sign name change law

Greece, Macedonia ink deal to end name row
Greece Macedonia ink deal to end name row

Greek govt faces censure vote over Macedonia deal
Greek govt faces censure vote over Macedonia deal

Greek opposition calls censure vote over Macedonia deal
Greek opposition calls censure vote over Macedonia deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 