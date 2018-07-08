Macedonians cycle for Turkey's defeated coup martyrs

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three Macedonian cyclists set off for Istanbul from capital Skopje on Sunday to honor Turkey’s martyrs of July 15 defeated coup.
The cyclists said they were doing this act especially for Abdullah Tayyip Olcok .
Abdullah Tayyip Olcok,17, and his father Erol Olcok were among the martyrs of July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.
In July 2016, Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
There Macedonian bikers, Daim Muharem, Levent Rifat and Bekim Kalisi, said they decided to do something special for Turkey’s July 15 martyrs and began pedaling from Skopje to Istanbul.
Daim Muharem said he wanted do something for the martyrs, especially for teenager Abdullah Tayyip, who was just 17 when he was martyred at Istanbul’s Bosphorus Bridge.
He said his father Zekeriya Muharem backed his idea.
"My son came to me one night and asked me what could he do for the July 15 martyrs. And suggested we could pedal for them from here to Istanbul and I said OK.
"We didn’t forget those days and martyrs who died on July 15 night for their country’s future. We will never forget them,” Zekeriya Muharem said.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children