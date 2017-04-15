Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:55, 08 July 2018 Sunday
Europe
Update: 17:54, 08 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack
German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack

The group, aged between 15 and 25, including three women, were detained following the assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

World Bulletin / News Desk

German police arrested 10 people Sunday over an alleged anti-Semitic attack in a Berlin park, with local media reporting that both victim and suspects are Syrians.

Police did not give the names or nationalities of the suspects or the victim, but German daily Welt had reported that all involved are Syrians.

Police said the victim had approached the group in a park to borrow a lighter, but his cigarette was snatched away.

The 25-year-old was wearing a chain with a star of David, which police said was ripped from the victim's neck by one of the men, while spewing "anti-Semitic insults".

The attacker allegedly repeatedly punched the victim in the face, before fleeing.

The victim was treated in a hospital after suffering cuts to the head.

Police added that the three female suspects aged 15 to 21 and seven men aged 17 to 25 were subsequently released, but that a special branch of investigators dealing with politically motivated crimes have taken over the case.

Germany was shocked by a case of anti-Semitism in April involving a Syrian migrant who lashed out with his belt at an Israeli man wearing a Jewish kippa skullcap.

The attack was the latest to raise alarm bells about renewed anti-Semitism in Germany from both the far-right and a large influx of predominantly Muslim asylum seekers since 2015.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, which captured nearly 13 percent of the vote in the general election in September, has broken a taboo by repeatedly challenging Germany's "remembrance culture" and atonement for the Nazi era.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking with Israeli television, had also denounced the emergence of "another form of anti-Semitism" beyond that of right-wing extremist groups, from Muslim refugees.



Related Germany anti-Semitic
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children

News

UK sees rise in anti-Semitic incidents
UK sees rise in anti-Semitic incidents

Most British Jews feel they have no future in Europe -poll
Most British Jews feel they have no future in Europe

Charlie Hebdo fired cartoonist for anti-Semitism in 2009
Charlie Hebdo fired cartoonist for anti-Semitism in 2009

Merkel vows to fight anti-Semitism in Germany
Merkel vows to fight anti-Semitism in Germany

Canadian lawmaker speaks of fear of criticizing Israel
Canadian lawmaker speaks of fear of criticizing Israel

﻿British Jews and Muslims make joint call for peace
British Jews and Muslims make joint call for peace

Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims
Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims

Muslim patients targeted in knife attack
Muslim patients targeted in knife attack

Germany announces 'significant' hike in defence budget
Germany announces 'significant' hike in defence budget

Merkel applauds Turkey for efforts on refugee crisis
Merkel applauds Turkey for efforts on refugee crisis

5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal
5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal

German coalition partners in crisis talks
German coalition partners in crisis talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 