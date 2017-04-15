German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
German police arrested 10 people Sunday over an alleged anti-Semitic attack in a Berlin park, with local media reporting that both victim and suspects are Syrians.
Police did not give the names or nationalities of the suspects or the victim, but German daily Welt had reported that all involved are Syrians.
Police said the victim had approached the group in a park to borrow a lighter, but his cigarette was snatched away.
The 25-year-old was wearing a chain with a star of David, which police said was ripped from the victim's neck by one of the men, while spewing "anti-Semitic insults".
The attacker allegedly repeatedly punched the victim in the face, before fleeing.
The victim was treated in a hospital after suffering cuts to the head.
Police added that the three female suspects aged 15 to 21 and seven men aged 17 to 25 were subsequently released, but that a special branch of investigators dealing with politically motivated crimes have taken over the case.
Germany was shocked by a case of anti-Semitism in April involving a Syrian migrant who lashed out with his belt at an Israeli man wearing a Jewish kippa skullcap.
The attack was the latest to raise alarm bells about renewed anti-Semitism in Germany from both the far-right and a large influx of predominantly Muslim asylum seekers since 2015.
The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, which captured nearly 13 percent of the vote in the general election in September, has broken a taboo by repeatedly challenging Germany's "remembrance culture" and atonement for the Nazi era.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking with Israeli television, had also denounced the emergence of "another form of anti-Semitism" beyond that of right-wing extremist groups, from Muslim refugees.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children