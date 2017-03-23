Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet

World Bulletin / News Desk
The June 24 vote marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).
On Saturday, the newly elected Turkish lawmakers took their oaths at the parliament. The general assembly convened at 02.00 p.m. (1100GMT) under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz and continued until the wee hours of Sunday.
Six hundred lawmakers from seven political parties also observed a moment of silence to pay respect to Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
On Monday, Erdogan will be sworn in at the parliament at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT).
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin said: “Following the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. President will visit Anitkabir [mausoleum of Ataturk].”
He said Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony will be held on the same day at 06.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) at the presidential complex.
The ceremony will be attended by 22 heads of the states and 28 prime ministers and parliament speakers from different countries as well as representatives from Turkey.
