David Davis resigns as Brexit Secretary

World Bulletin / News Desk

David Davis has resigned as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, according to media reports.

The Brexit Secretary’s resignation follows growing tension in the cabinet of Theresa May over her vision of a post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

Davis had also clashed with May over her Customs Union plan with the EU that would see the U.K. closely aligned to the EU when it comes to trade.

The prime minister failed to unite her cabinet on her "third way" vision for a soft Brexit at a summit at her private residence at Chequers on Friday.

Although her cabinet have agreed on this "third way" vision, there are signs of growing rebellion among the hard Brexiteers in her party as they disagree with her plans for a soft Brexit.