Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Oz visits Syria’s Azaz 

Coming to Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province under a program by Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster Relief Agency, Oz, headed to Syria from Oncupinar Customs' Gate.
Oz -- who is widely known by his television program The Dr. Oz Show that has won several Daytime Emmy Awards -- visited schools and hospitals that were built by Turkish government's support.
During his visit, the cardiac surgeon also examined the 13-year-old boy Musenna Asi, who suffered injuries after his house in Deyr-Ez-Zor was bombed.
Giving presents to children, Oz also examined the 12-year-old girl Zeynep, who has a hole in her heart.
"There are thousands of children here," Dr. Oz said, adding: "Adults are trying to move on with their lives but if we do not help Syria, we will suffer the consequences. These children may become doctors, lawyers in the future or may become people that we do not want them to be. We must help them."
He also said Turkey is the only solution for the injured children to survive.
