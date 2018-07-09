10:14, 09 July 2018 Monday

Floods death toll climbs to 109 in Japan

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from torrential rains and floods in western Japan has risen to 109, according to local media reports on Monday.



Eighty others remain missing and tens of thousands of people have been displaced after torrential rains triggered massive flooding and landslides in 19 prefectures, the Kyodo News agency said in a report.



Most of the deaths occurred in the Hiroshima prefecture, where hundreds of homes were damaged.



Other casualties were reported in Ehime, Okayama, Yamaguchi, Kyoto, Gifu, Shiga, Hyogo, Kochi and Fukuoka prefectures.



Search-and-rescue operations have intensified in disaster-hit areas, where 73,000 rescuers have been dispatched, according to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.



Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned locals of more landslides and flooding. Up to 5.9 million people were ordered to leave their homes in 19 prefectures.



Authorities believe the death toll will increase further as many people are believed to be stranded in their homes due to a lack of access to roads.



