Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.87 percent, or 862.21 points, to open at 99,596.10 points on Monday.

Among all sector indices, the transportation index posted the best performance, up 1.70 percent, while the investment trusts index had the worst, down 0.07 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index increased 1.05 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 98,733.89, up 0.37 percent, with a trade volume of 7.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 million).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.5510 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday. It was 4.5820 at Friday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5,3600, compared to Friday's close of 5.3910.

The price of Brent oil was $77.50 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.