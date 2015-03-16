Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:55, 09 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
11:13, 09 July 2018 Monday

3 Knesset members storm Al-Aqsa compound
3 Knesset members storm Al-Aqsa compound

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three members of Knesset (Israel’s parliament) forced their way into East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday. 

In a statement, Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which oversees the city's holy sites, said Likud members Yehuda Glick and Amir Ohana and Shuli Mualem of the Jewish Home party stormed the compound through the Magharba Gate under tight security conditions. 

On Sunday, Israeli Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel stormed the flashpoint compound, for the first such tour by an Israeli official since 2015. 

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lifted a three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting the site. 
Netanyahu then allowed Knesset members to visit the compound once every three months, according to local Israeli media. 

In October 2015, Netanyahu banned Knesset members from entering the Al-Aqsa compound in an effort to calm violence that broke out across Israel-occupied West Bank as a result of repeated incursions by Jewish settlers into the site. 

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. 

Some extremist Jewish groups have called for the demolition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque so that a Jewish temple might be built in its place. 

In September 2000, a visit to the flashpoint religious site by late Israeli politician Ariel Sharon sparked what later became known as the "Second Intifada," a popular Palestinian uprising in which thousands of people were killed. 

Israel occupied East Jerusalem -- in which the Al-Aqsa is located -- during the 1967 Middle East War. It later annexed the entire city in 1980, unilaterally claiming it as the capital of the self-proclaimed Jewish state. 

 


