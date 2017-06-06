11:17, 09 July 2018 Monday

UK police rush to solve Novichok nerve agent death

World Bulletin / News Desk

British police rushed to solve a murder mystery on Monday after a woman died following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok, four months after the same toxin was used against a former Russian spy in an attack that Britain blamed on Moscow.

Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, 45, fell ill last weekend in the town of Amesbury, near Salisbury, the city where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with the Novichok nerve agent in March and have since recovered.

Local MP John Glen said the local community was "anxious" after police opened a murder inquiry, although health officials have said the danger to the general public is low.

Glen told BBC radio the two may have handled a contaminated object because of their "habit of looking into bins" and police were trying to work out "how they came into contact with this nerve agent and when".

Britain and its allies accused Russia of trying to kill the Skripals, prompting angry denials and sparking an international diplomatic crisis.

Police said they would be led by the evidence but confirmed a link between the Amesbury case and the Salisbury attack was a main line of inquiry.