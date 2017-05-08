Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
The soldier was severely wounded by the terrorists during a clash and he later succumbed to his wounds, said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old acts of terror in July 2015.
Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry
Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in under new presidential system at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT)
24 people were killed in Sunday’s train accident, says Deputy PM Akdag
This will be Turkish president's first attendance at an international summit following his victory in June 24 elections
13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul also releases a suspect in the case
Around 15 months ago, six-year-old Moussa received 3rd degree burns after fire broke out in his tent in Syrian town of Azaz
Turkish military says 2 others have also been injured in eastern Agri province
Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party submits Yildirim’s nomination to parliamentary speaker’s office
Base, which was used by Ataturk during WW1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, will be renovated and turned into museum
General assembly of Turkish parliament has been convened under chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz
Turkey earns over $4.5 million after exporting tea in Jan-June, according to industry data
Our nation made AK Party winner, but our party could not achieve its target, president tells party's parliamentary group