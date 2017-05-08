Worldbulletin News

18:55, 09 July 2018 Monday
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack
Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists

World Bulletin / News Desk

A PKK terror attack martyred one soldier in Turkey's Black Sea province of Giresun, security sources said Monday.

The soldier was severely wounded by the terrorists during a clash and he later succumbed to his wounds, said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old acts of terror in July 2015.

 


