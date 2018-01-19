Amazon to bring 1,700 jobs to Italy in 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk
Amazon will bring 1,700 new jobs to Italy by the end of the year, the online commerce giant announced Monday, bringing its number of employees working in the country's groaning economy to 5,200.
Unemployment in Italy stands at nearly 11 percent, according to the latest figures from national statistics agency Istat.
That number spikes to nearly 20 percent for those aged between 15 and 34 and just under 32 percent for the 15-24 year age range.
Economic growth in Italy has lagged behind the rest of the eurozone in recent years.
This year the country is forecast to see 1.5 percent economic growth, compared to 2.3 percent for the bloc as a whole.
On Wednesday Amazon announced that it would be bringing 2,500 jobs to the United Kingdom, boosting its workforce there to 27,500 people.
Online shopping king Amazon's growth comes at a time when other big retailers are slashing jobs.
British supermarket chain Marks & Spencer is set to close more than 100 stores in the UK by 2022.
BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close
In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.
Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency makes regulation to establish independent and local credit rating agency
Turkey produces 15.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-May, says country's steel producers association
BIST 100 index drops over 350 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Treasury reports expenditures of nearly $100B in January-June 2018
Passenger traffic in Turkey this May up 7.5 pct, including a 32.7 pct leap in Antalya, says airport authority ACI
Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows
BIST 100 rises 0.21 percent, while US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6070
At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.
BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged
BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close