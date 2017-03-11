Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday

World Bulletin / News Desk

A German court is to hand down a verdict on Wednesday on the murder of eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen and a German policewoman by a neo-Nazi terrorist group.

The shadowy group National Socialist Underground (NSU) went on a seven-year killing spree between 2000 and 2007, apparently without arousing the suspicions of the security agencies. The public first learned of the group's existence and its role in the murders in 2011.

The Higher Regional Court in Munich is widely expected to sentence chief suspect Beate Zschaepe to life imprisonment, for being a co-founder of the terrorist cell and for complicity in all the murders.

During the five-year-long trial, the NSU’s last surviving member Zschaepe denied any role in the killings and tried to lay the blame on her friends Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Bohnhardt -- who were found dead in late 2011.

Zschaepe’s defense team has so far failed to present any credible evidence disproving the accusations against her.