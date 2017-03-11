Worldbulletin News

Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday
Long-awaited verdict on Neo-Nazi case due Wednesday

More than a decade after murder of 8 Turkish immigrants by NSU, German court to announce its verdict on Wednesday

World Bulletin / News Desk

A German court is to hand down a verdict on Wednesday on the murder of eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen and a German policewoman by a neo-Nazi terrorist group. 

The shadowy group National Socialist Underground (NSU) went on a seven-year killing spree between 2000 and 2007, apparently without arousing the suspicions of the security agencies. The public first learned of the group's existence and its role in the murders in 2011. 

The Higher Regional Court in Munich is widely expected to sentence chief suspect Beate Zschaepe to life imprisonment, for being a co-founder of the terrorist cell and for complicity in all the murders. 

During the five-year-long trial, the NSU’s last surviving member Zschaepe denied any role in the killings and tried to lay the blame on her friends Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Bohnhardt -- who were found dead in late 2011. 

Zschaepe’s defense team has so far failed to present any credible evidence disproving the accusations against her. 

 



Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’

News

German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack
German police arrest 10 in alleged anti-Semitic attack

Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims
Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims

Muslim patients targeted in knife attack
Muslim patients targeted in knife attack

Germany announces 'significant' hike in defence budget
Germany announces 'significant' hike in defence budget

Merkel applauds Turkey for efforts on refugee crisis
Merkel applauds Turkey for efforts on refugee crisis

5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal
5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal






