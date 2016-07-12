Worldbulletin News

Bosnia remembers Srebrenica victims in moving ceremony
Bosnia remembers Srebrenica victims in moving ceremony

Remains of victims of 23-year-old genocide dispatched to cemetery in truck which passed through Bosnian capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

The remains of 35 Srebrenica genocide victims were placed on a truck laden with flowers in the Bosnian city of Visoko on Monday morning for their final journey to a cemetery.

The victims will be buried in the village of Potocari, northwest of the city of Srebrenica, on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the genocide.

Even after 23 years, the remains of victims are still being discovered and funeral ceremonies still being carried out in Bosnia-Herzegovina. A total of 6,575 victims lie buried at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari. 

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony in Visoko to bid an emotional farewell to the victims.

The blue truck carrying the coffins was covered with a large flag of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Hanifa Sehovic was among those who came to bid farewell to the victims although she has already buried her family members.

"Every year I participate, it feels very difficult to me. I do not have anybody here today, but all of these are our brothers and sisters, I buried my family. My father is not completely buried. We could not find his remains," said Sehovic.

Mensura Alic was also present at the ceremony.

"Today I am here because of these martyrs and my child who was among these victims," said Alic.

 



