Pakistani president hails ‘strong ties’ with Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain hailed the “strong” bilateral relations with Turkey, saying they will not be affected by any changes in the political system.

Hussain said: “The relations between Turkey and Pakistan […] cannot be described in words. It is a very special type of relationship between our two nations.”

Hussain arrived in Ankara to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“These relations are based on heritage, culture, religion and they are very strong bonds. I think that with the passing of time, these relations will grow.”

During his interview, Hussain congratulated Erdogan, calling him "a brother".

“I hope and I pray for the prosperity and welfare of the Turkish nation and the future," he said.

The June 24 vote marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Hussain said: “I think they [the relations] don’t change with the changes in the political system and other changes […] anywhere on the globe.”

“The relations between our two countries are on very strong bonds. It doesn’t matter what happens in the world and what changes there are," he added.

The Pakistani leader also expressed hopes that relations in politics, defense, education and trade sectors would further improve.

“I hope that, in the future, we will be enhancing trade relations because this is very important. Turkey is a very important country of this region, doing very good in the economics field. We would like to have exchanges of our products with the Turkish products."