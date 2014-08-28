Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 09 July 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
16:36, 09 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Pakistani president hails ‘strong ties’ with Turkey
Pakistani president hails ‘strong ties’ with Turkey

Mamnoon Hussain is in Ankara to attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain hailed the “strong” bilateral relations with Turkey, saying they will not be affected by any changes in the political system.

Hussain said: “The relations between Turkey and Pakistan […] cannot be described in words. It is a very special type of relationship between our two nations.”

Hussain arrived in Ankara to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“These relations are based on heritage, culture, religion and they are very strong bonds. I think that with the passing of time, these relations will grow.”

During his interview, Hussain congratulated Erdogan, calling him "a brother".

“I hope and I pray for the prosperity and welfare of the Turkish nation and the future," he said.

The June 24 vote marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK). 

Hussain said: “I think they [the relations] don’t change with the changes in the political system and other changes […] anywhere on the globe.”

“The relations between our two countries are on very strong bonds. It doesn’t matter what happens in the world and what changes there are," he added.

The Pakistani leader also expressed hopes that relations in politics, defense, education and trade sectors would further improve.

“I hope that, in the future, we will be enhancing trade relations because this is very important. Turkey is a very important country of this region, doing very good in the economics field. We would like to have exchanges of our products with the Turkish products."



Related Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’

News

Bomb attack against son of Pakistan's president
Bomb attack against son of Pakistan's president

Blast hits election rally in Pakistan
Blast hits election rally in Pakistan

Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan faces water scarcity
Pakistan faces water scarcity

Pakistan's national security advisor resigns
Pakistan's national security advisor resigns

Pakistani politicians vow to follow Erdogan’s footsteps
Pakistani politicians vow to follow Erdogan s footsteps

3 troops killed in southwest Pakistan
3 troops killed in southwest Pakistan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 