19 countries begin military training in Ukraine

The "Sea Breeze 2018" military training exercise kicked off in Ukraine on Monday.

In a statement released by Ukraine Defense Ministry, an opening ceremony for the exercise took place with representatives of 19 countries and over 2,000 soldiers.

It added 29 warships, 1 submarine, and 25 aircraft are taking place at the exercise in Odessa and Mykolayiv cities and the northwestern Black Sea region.

The military training exercise will continue until July 21.