Britain's Boris Johnson resigns

World Bulletin / News Desk
Dominic Raab, former housing minister, has been appointed as the new Brexit secretary.
The new secretary is seen as a hard-liner Brexiteer, who has voted against the rights of EU nationals living in the U.K. after Brexit.
His predecessor David Davis resigned on Saturday following disagreements with Prime Minister Theresa May.
Davis’ resignation prompted his deputy, Steve Baker, and another Brexit minister, Suella Braverman, to resign, leaving only two Brexit ministers in the department.
May had been able to unite her cabinet over her ‘third vision’ of a soft Brexit at a summit at her private residence at Chequers on Friday.
Davis had clashed with the prime minister regarding her ‘third way’ vision of a soft Brexit, including that of a Customs Union plan that would see the U.K. aligned to an EU ‘common rule book’ regarding trade.
May on Monday responded to Davis' resignation in a three-page letter, saying: “I am sorry that you have chosen to leave the Government when we have already made so much progress towards delivering a smooth and successful Brexit, and when we are only eight months from the date set in law when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union."
Davis’ resignation and growing rebellion within her party regarding her ‘third vision’ have thrown her cabinet into crisis and has led many to believe that a ‘no deal’ scenario with the EU is more likely.
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’