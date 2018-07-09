Dominic Raab appointed new Brexit secretary

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dominic Raab, former housing minister, has been appointed as the new Brexit secretary.

The new secretary is seen as a hard-liner Brexiteer, who has voted against the rights of EU nationals living in the U.K. after Brexit.

His predecessor David Davis resigned on Saturday following disagreements with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Davis’ resignation prompted his deputy, Steve Baker, and another Brexit minister, Suella Braverman, to resign, leaving only two Brexit ministers in the department.

May had been able to unite her cabinet over her ‘third vision’ of a soft Brexit at a summit at her private residence at Chequers on Friday.

Davis had clashed with the prime minister regarding her ‘third way’ vision of a soft Brexit, including that of a Customs Union plan that would see the U.K. aligned to an EU ‘common rule book’ regarding trade.

May on Monday responded to Davis' resignation in a three-page letter, saying: “I am sorry that you have chosen to leave the Government when we have already made so much progress towards delivering a smooth and successful Brexit, and when we are only eight months from the date set in law when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union."

Davis’ resignation and growing rebellion within her party regarding her ‘third vision’ have thrown her cabinet into crisis and has led many to believe that a ‘no deal’ scenario with the EU is more likely.