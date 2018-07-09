Update: 18:15, 09 July 2018 Monday

Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday paid his respects to Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in capital Ankara.

Following his swearing-in ceremony at the parliament, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, and penned down his comments in the memorial notebook.

He wrote: “Our nation, which has deemed me worthy as their first president, has also determined their lawmakers.

“As the 12th president [of the nation] and the first president of the presidential system, I once more vow to strengthen the unity and brotherhood of our nation, develop the country, and elevate the state.

“We are determined to meet the goals of our republic, which are entrusted to our future generations by Your Excellency and your comrades, on its 100th year of founding."

Erdogan took the presidential oath of office to become the Republic of Turkey's first president under its new governmental system.

His re-election in the June 24 polls marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).