Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:53, 09 July 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 18:15, 09 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday paid his respects to Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in capital Ankara.

Following his swearing-in ceremony at the parliament, Erdogan visited Anitkabir, Ataturk’s mausoleum, and penned down his comments in the memorial notebook.

He wrote: “Our nation, which has deemed me worthy as their first president, has also determined their lawmakers.

“As the 12th president [of the nation] and the first president of the presidential system, I once more vow to strengthen the unity and brotherhood of our nation, develop the country, and elevate the state.

“We are determined to meet the goals of our republic, which are entrusted to our future generations by Your Excellency and your comrades, on its 100th year of founding."

Erdogan took the presidential oath of office to become the Republic of Turkey's first president under its new governmental system.

His re-election in the June 24 polls marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.

Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, according to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK).



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack

Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey

Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in under new presidential system at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT)
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey

24 people were killed in Sunday’s train accident, says Deputy PM Akdag 
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

This will be Turkish president's first attendance at an international summit following his victory in June 24 elections
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul also releases a suspect in the case
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment

Around 15 months ago, six-year-old Moussa received 3rd degree burns after fire broke out in his tent in Syrian town of Azaz
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish military says 2 others have also been injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker
Turkey’s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker

Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party submits Yildirim’s nomination to parliamentary speaker’s office
Turkey to restore Ataturk s base in Afrin
Turkey to restore Ataturk’s base in Afrin

Base, which was used by Ataturk during WW1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, will be renovated and turned into museum
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara

General assembly of Turkish parliament has been convened under chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz
Turkey exports tea to 93 countries in first 6 months
Turkey exports tea to 93 countries in first 6 months

Turkey earns over $4.5 million after exporting tea in Jan-June, according to industry data
Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections
Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections

Our nation made AK Party winner, but our party could not achieve its target, president tells party's parliamentary group

News

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President

Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet

Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections
Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections

Turkish, Kazakh presidents speak over phone
Turkish Kazakh presidents speak over phone

People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 