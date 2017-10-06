Turkish stocks goes up at close

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Monday up 0.53 percent at 99,252.84 points with a total trading volume of around 9.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 518.96-point rise from Friday's close at 98,733.89 points, while it started the week at 99,596.10 points.

On Monday, the USD/TRY exchange was 4.5880 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), slightly up from last week's close at 4.5820.

The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 5.3960 by market close, versus 5.3910 at Friday's close, and one British pound traded for 6.0990 Turkish liras, while the GBP/TRY rate was 6.0980 at the previous close.

As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $77.75 per barrel -- hovering between $77.04 and $77.97 during the day -- versus around $66 at the beginning of this year.