Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:54, 09 July 2018 Monday
Economy
18:22, 09 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Monday up 0.53 percent at 99,252.84 points with a total trading volume of around 9.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 518.96-point rise from Friday's close at 98,733.89 points, while it started the week at 99,596.10 points.

On Monday, the USD/TRY exchange was 4.5880 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), slightly up from last week's close at 4.5820.

The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 5.3960 by market close, versus 5.3910 at Friday's close, and one British pound traded for 6.0990 Turkish liras, while the GBP/TRY rate was 6.0980 at the previous close.

As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $77.75 per barrel -- hovering between $77.04 and $77.97 during the day -- versus around $66 at the beginning of this year.


Related economy Turkish stock
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close  
Amazon to bring 1 700 jobs to Italy in 2018
Amazon to bring 1,700 jobs to Italy in 2018

In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
Hard' Brexit could see Philips quit Britain
'Hard' Brexit could see Philips quit Britain

The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.
Turkey takes step to form local credit rating agency
Turkey takes step to form local credit rating agency

Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency makes regulation to establish independent and local credit rating agency
Turkey's crude steel production rises in first 5 months
Turkey's crude steel production rises in first 5 months

Turkey produces 15.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-May, says country's steel producers association
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at close

BIST 100 index drops over 350 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies  
Turkish Treasury posts 9 4B cash deficit in first half
Turkish Treasury posts $9.4B cash deficit in first half

Treasury reports expenditures of nearly $100B in January-June 2018
Air passenger traffic up in Europe in May
Air passenger traffic up in Europe in May

Passenger traffic in Turkey this May up 7.5 pct, including a 32.7 pct leap in Antalya, says airport authority ACI
Turkey s total fertility rate stands at 2 07 in
Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017

Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.21 percent, while US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6070
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'

At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish auto market aims over 30B of exports in 2018
Turkish auto market aims over $30B of exports in 2018

Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment

The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged  
Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close  

News

European stocks markets recover
European stocks markets recover

Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 39 pct in June

Trade woes drag Asian markets
Trade woes drag Asian markets

Economic confidence down in June
Economic confidence down in June

Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak

Turkey elections positive for credit ratings
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings

Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

Turkey's external debt stock reaches $466.7B in Q1
Turkey's external debt stock reaches 466 7B in Q1

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory

Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

Turkish stocks go down at close
Turkish stocks go down at close






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 