23:29, 09 July 2018 Monday

Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

World Bulletin/News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, the first-ever Cabinet under the new presidential system made a reality on Monday.

Here are the members of the first Cabinet of Turkey's new presidential system of government:

Justice Minister: Abdulhamit Gul

Labor, Social Services and Family Minister: Zehra Zumrut Selcuk

Environment and Urbanization Minister: Murat Kurum

Foreign Minister: Mevlut Cavusoglu

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Fatih Donmez

Youth and Sports Minister: Mehmet Kasapoglu

Treasury and Finance Minister: Berat Albayrak

Interior Minister: Suleyman Soylu

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Ersoy

National Education Minister: Ziya Selcuk

National Defense Minister: Hulusi Akar

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mustafa Varank

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Bekir Pakdemirli

Trade Minister: Ruhsar Pekcan

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Cahit Turan

Erdogan also announced Fuat Oktay as vice president.