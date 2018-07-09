Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:10, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
General
23:29, 09 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system

World Bulletin/News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, the first-ever Cabinet under the new presidential system made a reality on Monday.

Here are the members of the first Cabinet of Turkey's new presidential system of government:

Justice Minister: Abdulhamit Gul

Labor, Social Services and Family Minister: Zehra Zumrut Selcuk

Environment and Urbanization Minister: Murat Kurum

Foreign Minister: Mevlut Cavusoglu

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Fatih Donmez

Youth and Sports Minister: Mehmet Kasapoglu

Treasury and Finance Minister: Berat Albayrak

Interior Minister: Suleyman Soylu

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Ersoy

National Education Minister: Ziya Selcuk

National Defense Minister: Hulusi Akar

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mustafa Varank

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Bekir Pakdemirli

Trade Minister: Ruhsar Pekcan

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Cahit Turan

Erdogan also announced Fuat Oktay as vice president.

 



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan president erdogan turkish cabinet
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
General News
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's fresh start
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's ‘fresh start’

After swearing-in ceremony at parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives inaugural address at presidential complex
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack

Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey

Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in under new presidential system at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT)
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey

24 people were killed in Sunday’s train accident, says Deputy PM Akdag 
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

This will be Turkish president's first attendance at an international summit following his victory in June 24 elections
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul also releases a suspect in the case
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment

Around 15 months ago, six-year-old Moussa received 3rd degree burns after fire broke out in his tent in Syrian town of Azaz
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish military says 2 others have also been injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker
Turkey’s AK party names Yildirim as parliament speaker

Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party submits Yildirim’s nomination to parliamentary speaker’s office
Turkey to restore Ataturk s base in Afrin
Turkey to restore Ataturk’s base in Afrin

Base, which was used by Ataturk during WW1 in Raju district of Syria’s Afrin, will be renovated and turned into museum
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara
Turkish lawmakers begin to take oaths in capital Ankara

General assembly of Turkish parliament has been convened under chairmanship of Acting Speaker Durmus Yilmaz

News

President Erdogan heralds Turkey's ‘fresh start’
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's fresh start

President Erdogan slams pro-Kurdish party's mayors
President Erdogan slams pro-Kurdish party's mayors

Turkish PM hails new interim Cabinet
Turkish PM hails new interim Cabinet

Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President

Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet

Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections
Erdogan urges 'correct evaluation' of Turkish elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 