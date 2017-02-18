Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:10, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:26, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Here are the main topics Worldbulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make his first official visit to Azerbaijan. Erdogan to hold a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

 

TRNC

LEFKOSA - Erdogan also to make official visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and hold a joint news conference with his counterpart Mustafa Akinci.

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Deputy president and ministers to be sworn in at the parliament.

 

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - President of EU Council Donald Tusk, President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to sign a new joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation.

BRUSSELS - Stoltenberg to hold a press conference ahead of NATO summit on July 11-12.

 

GERMANY

MUNICH - News conference of family members of neo-Nazi terror victims ahead of Munich court’s verdict on Wednesday on National Socialist Underground .

 

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SPECIAL REPORT : Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims

By Talha Ozturk

SARAJEVO - As many as 35 more identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst genocide since World War II.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Tensions mount in Iraq’s southern city of Basra following a protester’s death at the hands of security forces.

 

IRAN

SPECIAL REPORT: Iran demonstrations: Possible scenarios

By Selim Celal

ISTANBUL - Turkish political analyst mulls possible outcomes of Iran's on-again, off-again economic protests.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

 

PAKISTAN

SPECIAL REPORT: Pakistani poll campaign marred by 'engineering' claims

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - As campaigning for the July 25 elections picks up steam, mainstream political parties see orchestrated “ maneuvering” on the part of the country’s powerful military establishment to keep them out of power.

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - France to take on Belgium in FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Saint Petersburg.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on July 10
Press agenda on July 10

Here are the main topics Worldbulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Press agenda on July 09
Press agenda on July 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 9, 2018
Press agenda on July 08
Press agenda on July 08

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 8, 2018
Press agenda on July 07
Press agenda on July 07

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 7, 2018
Press agenda on July 06
Press agenda on July 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 6, 2018
Press agenda on July 05
Press agenda on July 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 5, 2018
Press agenda on July 04
Press agenda on July 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Press agenda on July 03
Press agenda on July 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Press agenda on July 02
Press agenda on July 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 2, 2018
Press agenda on July 01
Press agenda on July 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 1, 2018
Press agenda on June 30
Press agenda on June 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 30, 2018
Press agenda on June 29
Press agenda on June 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 29, 2018
Press agenda on June 28
Press agenda on June 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 28, 2018
Press agenda on June 27
Press agenda on June 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Press agenda on June 26
Press agenda on June 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Press agenda on June 25
Press agenda on June 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 25, 2018

News

Press agenda on July 09
Press agenda on July 09

Press agenda on July 08
Press agenda on July 08

Press agenda on July 07
Press agenda on July 07

Press agenda on July 06
Press agenda on July 06

Press agenda on July 05
Press agenda on July 05

Press agenda on July 04
Press agenda on July 04






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 