Press agenda on July 10

AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make his first official visit to Azerbaijan. Erdogan to hold a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
TRNC
LEFKOSA - Erdogan also to make official visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and hold a joint news conference with his counterpart Mustafa Akinci.
TURKEY
ANKARA - Deputy president and ministers to be sworn in at the parliament.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - President of EU Council Donald Tusk, President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to sign a new joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation.
BRUSSELS - Stoltenberg to hold a press conference ahead of NATO summit on July 11-12.
GERMANY
MUNICH - News conference of family members of neo-Nazi terror victims ahead of Munich court’s verdict on Wednesday on National Socialist Underground .
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
SPECIAL REPORT : Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims
By Talha Ozturk
SARAJEVO - As many as 35 more identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst genocide since World War II.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Tensions mount in Iraq’s southern city of Basra following a protester’s death at the hands of security forces.
IRAN
SPECIAL REPORT: Iran demonstrations: Possible scenarios
By Selim Celal
ISTANBUL - Turkish political analyst mulls possible outcomes of Iran's on-again, off-again economic protests.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
PAKISTAN
SPECIAL REPORT: Pakistani poll campaign marred by 'engineering' claims
By Aamir Latif
KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - As campaigning for the July 25 elections picks up steam, mainstream political parties see orchestrated “ maneuvering” on the part of the country’s powerful military establishment to keep them out of power.
SPORTS
ANKARA - France to take on Belgium in FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Saint Petersburg.
