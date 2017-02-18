09:26, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 10

World Bulletin / News Desk

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make his first official visit to Azerbaijan. Erdogan to hold a joint news conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

TRNC

LEFKOSA - Erdogan also to make official visit to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and hold a joint news conference with his counterpart Mustafa Akinci.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Deputy president and ministers to be sworn in at the parliament.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - President of EU Council Donald Tusk, President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to sign a new joint declaration on EU-NATO cooperation.

BRUSSELS - Stoltenberg to hold a press conference ahead of NATO summit on July 11-12.

GERMANY

MUNICH - News conference of family members of neo-Nazi terror victims ahead of Munich court’s verdict on Wednesday on National Socialist Underground .

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SPECIAL REPORT : Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims

By Talha Ozturk

SARAJEVO - As many as 35 more identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst genocide since World War II.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Tensions mount in Iraq’s southern city of Basra following a protester’s death at the hands of security forces.

IRAN

SPECIAL REPORT: Iran demonstrations: Possible scenarios

By Selim Celal

ISTANBUL - Turkish political analyst mulls possible outcomes of Iran's on-again, off-again economic protests.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

PAKISTAN

SPECIAL REPORT: Pakistani poll campaign marred by 'engineering' claims

By Aamir Latif

KARACHI, Pakistan (AA) - As campaigning for the July 25 elections picks up steam, mainstream political parties see orchestrated “ maneuvering” on the part of the country’s powerful military establishment to keep them out of power.

SPORTS

ANKARA - France to take on Belgium in FIFA World Cup semifinal match in Saint Petersburg.