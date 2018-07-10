Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:10, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
09:28, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

Oktay has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry since June 2016

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday night appointed Fuat Oktay his vice president under the new presidential system.

Oktay, born in 1964 in Turkey's Central Anatolian Yozgat Province, served as the head of the Prime Ministry's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency from January 2012 to June 2016.

From June 2016 until now, he has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry.

Oktay earned a bachelor's in business from Cukurova University in 1985. He finished his master's degree in manufacturing engineering and business in 1990 at Wayne State University in the U.S. city of Detroit.

Between 2008 and 2012, Oktay served as deputy director general responsible for strategic planning, sales and marketing at flagship carrier Turkish Airlines.

Oktay speaks English and is married, with three children.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Fuat Oktay
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests made in Aegean province of Izmir
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

Oktay has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry since June 2016
President Erdogan to make top military appointments
President Erdogan to make top military appointments

New presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's fresh start
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's ‘fresh start’

After swearing-in ceremony at parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives inaugural address at presidential complex
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack

Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey

Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in under new presidential system at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT)
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey

24 people were killed in Sunday’s train accident, says Deputy PM Akdag 
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Erdogan to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

This will be Turkish president's first attendance at an international summit following his victory in June 24 elections
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

13th Heavy Penal Court in Istanbul also releases a suspect in the case
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment
Badly burnt Syrian child awaits help for treatment

Around 15 months ago, six-year-old Moussa received 3rd degree burns after fire broke out in his tent in Syrian town of Azaz
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish military says 2 others have also been injured in eastern Agri province

News

President Erdogan to make top military appointments
President Erdogan to make top military appointments

Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

President Erdogan heralds Turkey's ‘fresh start’
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's fresh start

Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President

Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet

16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Turkey trained medic aims to open clinic in Gambia
Turkey trained medic aims to open clinic in Gambia

40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 