Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

Oktay, born in 1964 in Turkey's Central Anatolian Yozgat Province, served as the head of the Prime Ministry's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency from January 2012 to June 2016.
From June 2016 until now, he has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry.
Oktay earned a bachelor's in business from Cukurova University in 1985. He finished his master's degree in manufacturing engineering and business in 1990 at Wayne State University in the U.S. city of Detroit.
Between 2008 and 2012, Oktay served as deputy director general responsible for strategic planning, sales and marketing at flagship carrier Turkish Airlines.
Oktay speaks English and is married, with three children.
