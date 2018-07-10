Worldbulletin News

15:52, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
09:51, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests made in Aegean province of Izmir

World Bulletin / News Desk

Sixteen people were arrested for their alleged links to the PKK/KCK terror group in western Turkey, according to security sources on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested during simultaneous anti-terror operations across the coastal Izmir province, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Digital material and documents related to the terror group and an unlicensed gun were also seized in the operation, the sources added. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

 


