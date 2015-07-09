Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims

World Bulletin / News Desk
The victims' bodies were exhumed from mass graves in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina’s village of Potocari, six kilometers (four miles) northwest of the city of Srebrenica, the Missing Persons Institute (MPI) of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement.
The MPI is an independent state-level institution whose mandate is to search for missing persons from the armed conflict relevant to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.
The statement said that no more than 35 victims were identified for this year's anniversary.
Nermin Alivukovic, head of the Organizing Committee for Memorial Activities of the Srebrenica Genocide, told Anadolu Agency that some criticize them for spreading information about what has happened in Srebrenica.
"These days on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of the genocide, we are criticized as if the persecution in Srebrenica should no longer be talked about. They should know that as long as the relatives of the victims are alive, the sad experiences will continue to be told," he said.
Alivukovic said that everybody was invited to the commemoration ceremonies and they are expecting 20,000-30,000 people to attend the collective funeral prayer at Potocari Monument Cemetery.
First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.