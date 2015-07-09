Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:52, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Balkans
10:08, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims
Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims

Identified victims to be laid to rest on 23rd anniversary of Srebrenica genocide in midst of 1992-1995 Bosnian War  

World Bulletin / News Desk

As many as 35 more identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst genocide since World War II.

The victims' bodies were exhumed from mass graves in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina’s village of Potocari, six kilometers (four miles) northwest of the city of Srebrenica, the Missing Persons Institute (MPI) of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement.

The MPI is an independent state-level institution whose mandate is to search for missing persons from the armed conflict relevant to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

The statement said that no more than 35 victims were identified for this year's anniversary.

Nermin Alivukovic, head of the Organizing Committee for Memorial Activities of the Srebrenica Genocide, told Anadolu Agency that some criticize them for spreading information about what has happened in Srebrenica.

"These days on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of the genocide, we are criticized as if the persecution in Srebrenica should no longer be talked about. They should know that as long as the relatives of the victims are alive, the sad experiences will continue to be told," he said.

Alivukovic said that everybody was invited to the commemoration ceremonies and they are expecting 20,000-30,000 people to attend the collective funeral prayer at Potocari Monument Cemetery.

 



Related srebrenica balkan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.

News

Thousands remember 22nd anniversary of Srebrenica
Thousands remember 22nd anniversary of Srebrenica

Mother of Srebrenica victim to bury son after 22 years
Mother of Srebrenica victim to bury son after 22 years

Council of Europe: Serbia must recognize 1995 genocide
Council of Europe Serbia must recognize 1995 genocide

Bosnian war victims slam monument for Russian fighters
Bosnian war victims slam monument for Russian fighters

Officer convicted of Srebrenica genocide dies in jail
Officer convicted of Srebrenica genocide dies in jail

Serb politicians hit out at reopening of genocide case
Serb politicians hit out at reopening of genocide case

The Balkans armed Saudia Arabia
The Balkans armed Saudia Arabia

Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Anti-Turkish hatred in the Balkans
Anti-Turkish hatred in the Balkans

Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey

Serbian role in W. Balkans important: German FM
Serbian role in W Balkans important German FM






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 