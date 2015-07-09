Bosnia to bid farewell to 35 more Srebrenica victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

As many as 35 more identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide will be buried on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst genocide since World War II.

The victims' bodies were exhumed from mass graves in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina’s village of Potocari, six kilometers (four miles) northwest of the city of Srebrenica, the Missing Persons Institute (MPI) of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement.

The MPI is an independent state-level institution whose mandate is to search for missing persons from the armed conflict relevant to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region.

The statement said that no more than 35 victims were identified for this year's anniversary.

Nermin Alivukovic, head of the Organizing Committee for Memorial Activities of the Srebrenica Genocide, told Anadolu Agency that some criticize them for spreading information about what has happened in Srebrenica.

"These days on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of the genocide, we are criticized as if the persecution in Srebrenica should no longer be talked about. They should know that as long as the relatives of the victims are alive, the sad experiences will continue to be told," he said.

Alivukovic said that everybody was invited to the commemoration ceremonies and they are expecting 20,000-30,000 people to attend the collective funeral prayer at Potocari Monument Cemetery.