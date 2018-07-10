Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:52, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
10:34, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff
General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar appointed as Minister of National Defense

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Yasar Guler was appointed Chief of General Staff under a new presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar was appointed as Minister of National Defense with the same decree, which was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

The decree also included the names of the newly appointed deputy president and ministers following Erdogan's announcement of the new Cabinet.

Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Umit Dundar was named as the new Commander of Turkish Land Forces and Lt. Gen. Metin Gurak was appointed as the new Deputy Chief of General Staff by the new decree.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey
Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey

'Turkey has made great progress under Erdogan's leadership,' says Azerbaijani parliament speaker
New faces take up economic administration
New faces take up economic administration

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces new Cabinet
Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness trust
Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness, trust

Abdulhamit Gul says mechanisms to purge malfunctions in justice system to be devised  
General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff
General Yasar Guler appointed as Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar appointed as Minister of National Defense
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
16 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests made in Aegean province of Izmir
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president
Fuat Oktay named Turkey's new vice president

Oktay has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry since June 2016
President Erdogan to make top military appointments
President Erdogan to make top military appointments

New presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet
Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet

Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's fresh start
President Erdogan heralds Turkey's ‘fresh start’

After swearing-in ceremony at parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives inaugural address at presidential complex
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder
Erdogan pays respect to nation's founder

Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey s first executive President
Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s first executive President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China
Turkey to benefit from trade wars between US and China

Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack
Turkish soldier martyred in PKK terror attack

Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey
40 terrorists 'neutralized' in past week across Turkey

Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath announce Cabinet
Turkey's Erdogan to take oath, announce Cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in under new presidential system at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT)
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey
Train accident death toll rises in NW Turkey

24 people were killed in Sunday’s train accident, says Deputy PM Akdag 





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 