Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
All sector indices lost value with the transportation index showing the worst fall, down 2.37 percent.
The BIST banking index and holding index dropped 2.35 percent and 1.29 percent, respectively.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 99,252.84, up 0.53 percent, with a trade volume of 9.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).
The price of Brent oil was $78.66 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, up from $78.07 at the previous close.
Housing prices up 4.5 pct in Q4 2017 compared to previous year, says Eurostat
BIST 100 index goes up 0.53 pct at daily close, rising nearly 520 points from previous close
In a statement Amazon said that the new positions would be permanent hires and open to "people with all levels of experience, training and skills, from software developers and engineers to warehouse workers".
BIST 100 rises 0.87 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5510
The Amsterdam-based group employs some 1,500 people in Britain, most notably at its baby care products-for-export factory at Glemsford in Suffolk.
Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency makes regulation to establish independent and local credit rating agency
Turkey produces 15.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-May, says country's steel producers association
BIST 100 index drops over 350 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Treasury reports expenditures of nearly $100B in January-June 2018
Passenger traffic in Turkey this May up 7.5 pct, including a 32.7 pct leap in Antalya, says airport authority ACI
Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows
BIST 100 rises 0.21 percent, while US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6070
At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.