Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange slipped 1.61 percent, or 1,601.90 points, to open at 97,650.95 points on Tuesday.

All sector indices lost value with the transportation index showing the worst fall, down 2.37 percent.

The BIST banking index and holding index dropped 2.35 percent and 1.29 percent, respectively.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 99,252.84, up 0.53 percent, with a trade volume of 9.8 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

The price of Brent oil was $78.66 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, up from $78.07 at the previous close.