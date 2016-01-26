Worldbulletin News

10 killed in suicide attack on Afghan security forces
10 killed in suicide attack on Afghan security forces

The explosion in the eastern city of Jalalabad also left at least four people wounded and set a nearby petrol station alight, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A suicide attacker blew himself up near an Afghan security forces vehicle on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, mostly civilians, officials said, in the latest deadly violence to rock the country.

Eight civilians were among the dead, Khogyani added. 

Some of the victims were brought to hospital with severe burns, health director Najibullah Kamawal said, confirming the casualty toll.

"I saw a big ball of fire that threw people away. The people were burning," Esmatullah, who witnessed the incident, told AFP.

Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, has been the scene of numerous attacks recently as militants step up activity in the restive region.



