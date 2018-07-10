Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness, trust

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul, who retained his portfolio in the new government, pledged on Tuesday to ensure a fair and trustworthy justice system.

Gul said: "As the government, we will establish a justice system ensuring trust, this is our fundamental approach."

He added that any malfunctions in the system will be eliminated through yet-to-be-established mechanisms.

"Our people in Izmir's Kordon, in Diyarbakir's Sur or Samsun or Antalya will all experience this feeling. We are trying to create the feeling that Turkey has a just system," he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in capital Ankara, the first-ever Cabinet under the new presidential system.