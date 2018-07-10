Turkish justice minister vows to ensure fairness, trust

World Bulletin / News Desk
Gul said: "As the government, we will establish a justice system ensuring trust, this is our fundamental approach."
He added that any malfunctions in the system will be eliminated through yet-to-be-established mechanisms.
"Our people in Izmir's Kordon, in Diyarbakir's Sur or Samsun or Antalya will all experience this feeling. We are trying to create the feeling that Turkey has a just system," he added.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday unveiled the new 16-minister Cabinet in the presidential complex in capital Ankara, the first-ever Cabinet under the new presidential system.
'Turkey has made great progress under Erdogan's leadership,' says Azerbaijani parliament speaker
Abdulhamit Gul says mechanisms to purge malfunctions in justice system to be devised
Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar appointed as Minister of National Defense
Oktay has served as undersecretary in the Prime Ministry since June 2016
New presidential decree published in the official gazette early Tuesday
Erdogan announces 16-minister Turkish Cabinet after taking oath as first president under new government system
After swearing-in ceremony at parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives inaugural address at presidential complex
Erdogan visits Ataturk’s mausoleum following swearing-in ceremony, vows to strengthen unity, brotherhood
Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes first president of Turkey's new governmental system
Ankara to be least affected by trade tensions, says chairman of Turkish American Business Association
Soldier lost his life after a severe wound during clash between Turkish security forces and PKK terrorists
Security forces carried out 985 counterterrorism raids across Turkey from July 2-9, says Interior Ministry
Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be sworn in under new presidential system at 04.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT)
24 people were killed in Sunday’s train accident, says Deputy PM Akdag