Israeli PM grilled again over telecom corruption

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli police on Tuesday grilled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over corruption allegations, according to Israeli media.

Investigators questioned the premier at his West Jerusalem home on suspicion that he awarded favors to Israel’s telecom company Bezeq Telecom in return for favorable news coverage.

The probe relates to suspicion that Netanyahu, served as communications minister, advanced regulatory decisions benefiting the telecom company in exchange of positive coverage on the company’s news site.

This was the tenth time in more than a year that Netanyahu was questioned over corruption and fraud by Israeli police.

Netanyahu has been the subject of criminal investigations in separate corruption cases. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

In February, Israeli police recommended that Netanyahu be indicted for alleged corruption, saying there was now sufficient evidence to formally charge him in two separate graft cases.

The first case involves Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, who was allegedly asked to purchase luxury items for Netanyahu and his wife.

The second relates to an alleged deal -- again for favorable media coverage -- with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israel’s Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has yet to decide whether to press charges against the prime minister.