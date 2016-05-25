Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:51, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
Europe
13:08, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
EU population growth caused by migration
EU population growth caused by migration

European Union population rose to 512.6 million as of Jan. 1, 2018, says Eurostat  

World Bulletin / News Desk

-The population of the European Union has increased due to migration during 2017, the EU statistical office revealed on Tuesday

It rose to 512.6 million as of Jan. 1, 2018 from 511.5 million last year, according to Eurostat.

"During the year 2017, more deaths than births were recorded in the EU (5.3 million deaths and 5.1 million births), meaning that the natural change of the EU population was negative. The population change (positive, with 1.1 million more inhabitants) was therefore due to net migration," Eurostat said in a statement. 

Germany is the most populated member country of the bloc with 82.9 million residents, or 16.2 percent of the total EU population. 

Population numbers increased in 19 member countries and decreased in nine during 2017. The largest annual rise was seen in Malta (+32.9 per 1,000 residents), followed by Luxembourg (+19.0 per 1,000 residents), Sweden (+12.4 per 1,000 residents).

Eurostat revealed that 5.1 million babies were born in the EU in 2017, almost 90,000 down from the previous year. 

The highest birth rates were recorded in Ireland with 12.9 per 1,000 residents while the lowest were registered in Italy with 7.6 per 1,000 residents. 

"In the meantime, 5.3 million deaths were registered in the EU in 2017, 134,200 fewer than the previous year," it said.

 


Related Migration EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza
2nd humanitarian flotilla sets out from Gaza

First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post
Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit
Trump slams NATO spending on eve of departure for summit

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015
1st Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa compound since 2015

Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections
Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.

News

Migration chief calls for world to recognize Turkey
Migration chief calls for world to recognize Turkey

UK migration 'close to record high' before Brexit vote
UK migration 'close to record high' before Brexit vote

Cameron wants to cut migrant welfare, threatens EU exit
Cameron wants to cut migrant welfare threatens EU exit

Germany becomes world's top migration spot after U.S.
Germany becomes world's top migration spot after U S

Sweden’s migration policy
Sweden s migration policy






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 