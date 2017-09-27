Today in History July 10

|1520
|The Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes is driven from Tenochtitlan and retreats to Tlaxcala.
|1609
|The Catholic states in Germany set up a league under the leadership of Maximilian of Bavaria.
|1679
|The British crown claims New Hampshire as a royal colony.
|1776
|The statue of King George III is pulled down in New York City.
|1778
|In support of the American Revolution, Louis XVI declares war on England.
|1850
|Millard Fillmore is sworn in as the 13th president of the United States following the death of Zachary Taylor.
|1890
|Wyoming becomes the 44th state.
|1893
|Dr. Daniel Hale Williams performs the first successful open-heart surgery, without the benefit of penicillin or blood transfusion.
|1925
|The trial of Tennessee teacher John T. Scopes opens, with Clarence Darrow appearing for the defense and William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution.
|1940
|Germany begins the bombing of England.
|1942
|General Carl Spaatz becomes the head of the U.S. Air Force in Europe.
|1943
|American and British forces complete their amphibious landing of Sicily.
|1945
|U.S. carrier-based aircraft begin airstrikes against Japan in preparation for invasion.
|1951
|Armistice talks between the United Nations and North Korea begin at Kaesong.
|1960
|Belgium sends troops to the Congo to protect whites as the Congolese Bloodbath begins, just 10 days after the former colony became independent of Belgian rule.
|1962
|The satellite Telstar is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, beaming live television from Europe to the United States.
|1965
|"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" becomes the Rolling Stones' first No. 1 single in the USA.
|1967
|Singer Bobbie Gentry records "Ode to Billie Joe," which will become a country music classic and win 4 Grammys.
|1976
|In Seveso, near Milan, Italy, an explosion in a chemical factory covers the surrounding area with toxic dioxin. Time magazine has ranked the Seveso incident No. 8 on its list of the 10 worst environmental disasters.
|1985
|Coca-Cola Co. announces it will resume selling "old formula Coke," following a public outcry and falling sales of its "new Coke."
|1991
|Boris Yeltsin is sworn in as the first elected president of the Russian Federation, following the breakup of the USSR.
|1993
|Kenyan runner Yobes Ondieki becomes the first man to run 10,000 meters in less than 27 minutes.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
onological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.