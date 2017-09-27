Today in History July 10

1520 The Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes is driven from Tenochtitlan and retreats to Tlaxcala.

1609 The Catholic states in Germany set up a league under the leadership of Maximilian of Bavaria.

1679 The British crown claims New Hampshire as a royal colony.

1776 The statue of King George III is pulled down in New York City.

1778 In support of the American Revolution, Louis XVI declares war on England.

1850 Millard Fillmore is sworn in as the 13th president of the United States following the death of Zachary Taylor.

1890 Wyoming becomes the 44th state.

1893 Dr. Daniel Hale Williams performs the first successful open-heart surgery, without the benefit of penicillin or blood transfusion.

1925 The trial of Tennessee teacher John T. Scopes opens, with Clarence Darrow appearing for the defense and William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution.

1940 Germany begins the bombing of England.

1942 General Carl Spaatz becomes the head of the U.S. Air Force in Europe.

1943 American and British forces complete their amphibious landing of Sicily.

1945 U.S. carrier-based aircraft begin airstrikes against Japan in preparation for invasion.

1951 Armistice talks between the United Nations and North Korea begin at Kaesong.

1960 Belgium sends troops to the Congo to protect whites as the Congolese Bloodbath begins, just 10 days after the former colony became independent of Belgian rule.

1962 The satellite Telstar is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, beaming live television from Europe to the United States.

1965 "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" becomes the Rolling Stones' first No. 1 single in the USA.

1967 Singer Bobbie Gentry records "Ode to Billie Joe," which will become a country music classic and win 4 Grammys.

1976 In Seveso, near Milan, Italy, an explosion in a chemical factory covers the surrounding area with toxic dioxin. Time magazine has ranked the Seveso incident No. 8 on its list of the 10 worst environmental disasters.

1985 Coca-Cola Co. announces it will resume selling "old formula Coke," following a public outcry and falling sales of its "new Coke."

1991 Boris Yeltsin is sworn in as the first elected president of the Russian Federation, following the breakup of the USSR.