20:48, 10 July 2018 Tuesday
History
15:54, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

Today in History July 10
Today in History July 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1520   The Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes is driven from Tenochtitlan and retreats to Tlaxcala.
1609   The Catholic states in Germany set up a league under the leadership of Maximilian of Bavaria.
1679   The British crown claims New Hampshire as a royal colony.
1776   The statue of King George III is pulled down in New York City.
1778   In support of the American Revolution, Louis XVI declares war on England.
1850   Millard Fillmore is sworn in as the 13th president of the United States following the death of Zachary Taylor.
1890   Wyoming becomes the 44th state.
1893   Dr. Daniel Hale Williams performs the first successful open-heart surgery, without the benefit of penicillin or blood transfusion.
1925   The trial of Tennessee teacher John T. Scopes opens, with Clarence Darrow appearing for the defense and William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution.
1940   Germany begins the bombing of England.
1942   General Carl Spaatz becomes the head of the U.S. Air Force in Europe.
1943   American and British forces complete their amphibious landing of Sicily.
1945   U.S. carrier-based aircraft begin airstrikes against Japan in preparation for invasion.
1951   Armistice talks between the United Nations and North Korea begin at Kaesong.
1960   Belgium sends troops to the Congo to protect whites as the Congolese Bloodbath begins, just 10 days after the former colony became independent of Belgian rule.
1962   The satellite Telstar is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, beaming live television from Europe to the United States.
1965   "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" becomes the Rolling Stones' first No. 1 single in the USA.
1967   Singer Bobbie Gentry records "Ode to Billie Joe," which will become a country music classic and win 4 Grammys.
1976   In Seveso, near Milan, Italy, an explosion in a chemical factory covers the surrounding area with toxic dioxin. Time magazine has ranked the Seveso incident No. 8 on its list of the 10 worst environmental disasters.
1985   Coca-Cola Co. announces it will resume selling "old formula Coke," following a public outcry and falling sales of its "new Coke."
1991   Boris Yeltsin is sworn in as the first elected president of the Russian Federation, following the breakup of the USSR.
1993   Kenyan runner Yobes Ondieki becomes the first man to run 10,000 meters in less than 27 minutes.


