16:05, 10 July 2018 Tuesday

Trump hails Boris Johnson as 'a friend'

World Bulletin / News Desk

US President Donald Trump hailed Britain's Boris Johnson as a friend of his Tuesday after he quit Theresa May's government and said he may speak to the former foreign secretary in the coming days.

"Boris Johnson is a friend of mine, he's been very, very nice to me," Trump told reporters before heading to Brussels for a summit of NATO allies. "Very supportive. I maybe will speak to him when I get over there."

"I like Boris Johnson. I have always liked him," he said, adding he had not spoken with Prime Minister May since Johnson quit.

The news has sparked speculation of a potential leadership challenge, and the threat of another general election.

Asked if May should remain in power, Trump said "that's up to the people."

"I get along with her very well," said Trump who is to meet May on a visit to Britain after the NATO summit.

"I have a very good relationship. That's certainly up to the people, not up to me."